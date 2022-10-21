New die marriage discovered for 1800 half dime

A newly identified die marriage for the 1800 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle half dime is the first new die marriage reported for the Bust half dime series in nearly three decades, and is certified by Professional Coin Grading Service.

PCGS certified the coin as About Good Details, Holed.

According to PCGS numismatists Dylan Dominguez and Edward Van Orden, the new discovery, designated LM-5 by Federal Half Dimes 1792–1837 by Russell J. Logan and John W. McCloskey, pairs Obverse 3 die with Reverse C. The Logan-McCloskey reference notes that Obverse 3 has the 1 in the date centered over the dentil below. The 8 is low. The second 0 is closer to the bust. RTY in LIBERTY are widely spaced. The R is broken at the top. Star 13 is rotated counterclockwise.

Reverse C has the top three arrowheads of equal height. The outer arrowhead extends to the right of the U. The upper beak rests on the upper right point of Star 12. A leaf is distant from the second A in AMERICA, but joined to the center of the C. There are 100 border dentils.

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Dominguez and Van Orden note the LM-5 represents the 12th known die marriage for the Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle series, which has coins dated 1800 through 1803, and 1805.

The LM-5, according to Dominguez and Van Orden, also represents the only unique coin by die marriage within the entire Bust half dime series, surpassing in rarity the 1800 LM-4 (two to three known), the 1801 LM-1 (five known, most with problems), the 1833 LM-5 (seven known), and even the famous 1802 (35 to 40 known), which shares the same reverse as the LM-5.

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