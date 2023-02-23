New details on 2023 Morgan, Peace $1s include product limits, tentative prices

The 400,000-coin limit also applies to the Proof 2023-S Peace dollar, each to be offered as a single coin and not in any set.

The single Proof 2023-S Morgan dollar is to be limited to a release of 400,000 coins. It, like the other coins, is available for sale via subscription.

The Uncirculated 2023 Morgan and Peace dollars to be produced without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint are to be limited to maximum releases of 275,000 coins each.

The Reverse Proof silver dollars are being struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark.

The Reverse Proof 2023-S Morgan and Peace silver dollars will be released by the U.S. Mint only in a two-coin set limited to 250,000 sets.

The United States Mint is currently accepting subscriptions through its website USMint.gov for limited-edition 2023 Morgan and Peace dollars to be struck at two different Mint production facilities in three different surface finishes.

Coins are to be struck at the Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints in Proof, Uncirculated and Reverse Proof finishes.

Each of the product options has a household ordering limit of three coins per product while supplies last. Maximum sales of authorized mintages could be met by subscriptions even before the individual numismatic products are offered to the public.

The Uncirculated Morgan and Peace dollars are to be struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint. The Reverse Proof coins, available only in a two-coin set, and the standard Proof dollars, offered as single coins, will be struck at the San Francisco Mint and carry the S Mint mark on the reverse below the eagle’s tail feathers.

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The silver dollars are composed of .999 fine silver.

Product options, their mintage limits and tentative pricing are:

➤ Two-coin 2023-S Reverse Proof Morgan and Peace dollar set, product limit of 250,000 sets, tentative price of $175 per set, subject to change.

➤ Uncirculated 2023 Morgan dollar, $275,000 maximum mintage, tentative pricing at $76 per coin, subject to change.

➤ Uncirculated 2023 Peace dollar, $275,000 maximum mintage, tentative pricing at $76 per coin, subject to change.

➤ Standard Proof 2023-S Morgan dollar, 400,000 maximum mintage, tentative pricing at $80 per coin subject to change.

➤ Standard Proof 2023-S Peace dollar, 400,000 maximum mintage, tentative pricing at $80 per coin subject to change.

The Uncirculated Morgan and Peace dollars are slated to be offered to the public sometime this summer on a date to be announced, if product remains available beyond subscriptions.

The single standard Proof 2023-S Morgan and Peace silver dollars as well as the two-coin 2023-S Reverse Proof Morgan and Peace dollar set are targeted for public sale this fall, with a specific release dates still to be announced by U.S. Mint officials.

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