New collector finds

Steven Bernatowicz shared this 2009-P District of Columbia quarter dollar that has strong doubling to the E of ELLINGTON.

Tony Russo, a frequent contributor to this column, submitted this 1943-D Washington quarter dollar that has strong doubling to the letters of LIBERTY.

This 2009-D Lincoln, Early Childhood cent from James A. Porter has doubling of the log ends to the left of the cabin window.

A 1964 Lincoln cent that shows nice doubling on the letters of ONE CENT was submitted by William R. Hostutler.

Coin World readers have clearly been busy searching for doubled dies.

Of course the good news is that they have been succeeding, and they are sharing their finds with the rest of us.

William R. Hostutler kicks things off for us with a doubled die on the reverse of a 1964 Lincoln cent that turns out to be a new listing in my files.

Doubling spread toward the center of the reverse can be found on UNITED, ONE CENT, the right base of the Lincoln Memorial, and slightly on the designer’s initials, FG. I now have this one listed as 1964 1¢ WDDR-062.

James A. Porter added to my doubled die listings for the 2009-D Lincoln, Early Childhood cents. The reverse of Porter’s 2009-D cent shows distinct doubling to at least four of the log ends to the left of the cabin window and is now listed in my files as 2009-D 1¢ EC WDDR-045.

A 1943-D Washington quarter dollar with a very nice obverse doubled die that is new to my files was submitted by Tony Russo.

Significant doubling shows on the letters of LIBERTY, the date, the designer’s initials, the bottom of the ribbon, and slightly on WE. This one is in my files as 1943-D 25¢ WDDO-005.

It had been a little while since I had seen any new doubled die listings for the reverse of the 2009-P District of Columbia quarter dollars, but Steven Bernatowicz has ended that drought.

Mr. Bernatowicz submitted a 2009-P District of Columbia quarter dollar that shows very strong doubling to the E of ELLINGTON on the reverse of the quarter dollar. I list this one as 2009-P 25¢ DC WDDR-015.

Don’t confine your searching to just the letters of ELLINGTON. Other doubled die varieties for the reverse of this limited issue show doubling on Mr. Ellington’s elbow or on the first few black piano keys on the left side of the piano.

As this New Year gets under way I encourage you to keep searching and to keep sharing your discoveries with me.

Good luck.

John Wexler is a renowned numismatic researcher and author on error coins and die varieties.