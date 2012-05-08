New challenges beckon, but core principles remain the

I started reading Coin World in 1990, and fondly remember the massive 144-page Aug. 14, 1991, issue produced for the American Numismatic Association centennial convention in Chicago, Aug. 13 to 18, 1991. The cover story was titled, “Collecting: The Next Century” and Coin World’s then-editor, Beth Deisher, wrote in her editorial, “As the leading news weekly of our time serving the entire numismatic field, Coin World, by its very nature, is a first draft of numismatic history. A closer look reveals it as also a source of information, education and entertainment for hobbyists. That, we predict, will also be its role in 2091.”

While it’s not 2091 yet, in the two decades that have passed since 1991, so much in our hobby has changed. From new technologies that make it easier for people to buy, sell and share their collections, to increasingly sophisticated standardized grading and pricing tools that help collectors make smart decisions, the collecting landscape today has evolved. Further, the publishing industry has undergone its own transformation, creating challenges for traditional print media while opening up new frontiers and opportunities in the digital realm.

Yet, much remains the same as in 1991. There is still a need — and an audience — for objective numismatic journalism, coupled with lively features to entertain and provide introductions to the wide spectrum of items to collect. This was true in 1960 when Coin World was founded, and remains true today.

Something that speaks to the endurance of Coin World is that three of our editors and staff writers who were part of the team in 1991 remain a vital part of the publication today: William T. Gibbs, Paul Gilkes and Michele Orzano. Those key individuals, along with Fern Loomis, Erik Martin, Jeff Starck, more than three dozen outside contributors, and dedicated production and advertising teams, help make our publication a rich weekly digest of what’s shaping the numismatic world.

Coin World continues to be a dynamic entity, adjusting to changing times while remaining a useful educational tool for collectors, beginners to advanced, young and old. In the coming months and years — Coin World — and the hobby as a whole, will utilize new technologies to reach a wider audience and introduce them to the joys of collecting coins, paper money and all that is found under the big numismatic umbrella.

It is a tremendous honor to step into the role of editor, and to continue the legacy of quality, fairness and dedication to developing the hobby that characterized Beth’s unprecedented 27-year editorship. I invite you to join me and everyone else at Coin World and Amos Press as we help build the next generation of collectors.

Best,

Steve Roach

sroach@coinworld.com