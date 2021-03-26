New Certified Collectibles Group building expands Florida facility
- Published: Mar 26, 2021, 8 AM
The Certified Collectibles Group has expanded its Sarasota footprint to 82,000 square feet through the purchase of a 21,000-square-foot facility.
CCG is the parent company to Numismatic Guaranty Corp. and Numismatic Conservation Services, as well as firms serving other collectibles fields. “The company has been hiring at a rapid pace as it experiences tremendous growth in demand for its services amid a booming collectibles market. CCG now employs more than 400 people globally, with 330 in Sarasota,” it said.
In addition to just-announced hiring, CCG is expanding its production through “multi-million-dollar investments in cutting-edge technology, including AI, robotics, advanced software and more,” the firm said.
“Like the original CCG facility, the new location will be outfitted with hundreds of security cameras, access control and walk-in vaults where collectibles are stored when not in process. It is located approximately one mile from CCG’s original facility in Lakewood Ranch, a fast-growing community in Sarasota and Manatee counties on Florida’s sunny gulf coast,” the firm said.
