New book released on Alaskan monetary history
- Published: May 9, 2015, 4 AM
The following information is from a news release issued by Alaska Rare Coins about the release of a new book:
Tinnahs & Seal Skins, Gold Dust & Bingles: Projecting Alaska’s History Through Its Money. Edited by Dick Hanscom
From the back cover:
"The history of a country is often reflected in its money. For Alaska, this is especially true.
"Alaska natives may not have had what we consider money, but they did have items that represented wealth. The tinnah (large shield-shaped pieces of copper) represented vast quantities of blankets. A tribe’s 'face' rose and fell upon the acquisition and destruction (!) of tinnahs.
"The Russian exploitation is expressed in their use of parchment notes, with no real value. With the sale of Alaska to the United States, it was the U.S.’s turn to neglect Alaska. It was the wild, wild 'west' in fisheries and sealing.
"With the gold rush, things started to look up for Alaska. Wealth, it seemed, was on every creek. Gold dust and tokens were the medium of exchange because any U.S. currency that happened to make it to the territory did a U-turn back to the lower forty-eight to purchase more goods.
"All while this was going on, others were developing other sectors of the economy. Gold drove the economy, but other factors were leading to a more stable population.
"For this anthology, articles have been gathered from many different sources. Some are not numismatic in nature, but they give information about a location or biography that I think enhances collecting enjoyment.
"Many articles have appeared in Alaskan Token Collector & Polar Numismatist over its 37 years. A number have been written by the editor. There are several articles that have been written specifically for this book. Most articles are illustrated with black and white photos."
The book is divided into 12 roughly chronological chapters:
Tinnahs
Dentalium & Trade Beads
Russian American Company
Fish, Fur & Traders
Gold Rush
Promotion & Development
Bingles
Personalities – the issuers
Currency, Scrip & Checks
Depression – ARRC
Modern Numismatics
Personalities – the Collectors
The book is 396 pages, 9” by 6”. The cover is full color with text printed in yellow on black. The paper-bound edition is available for immediate shipment for $29.95 postpaid by media mail, or $33 via priority mail (U.S. orders only. Please contact us for non-U.S. orders).
Hard-bound copies are available on a prepaid, special order basis for $70. These orders will be accepted until June 15. Delivery will be made in July.
To order, telephone (907) 452-6461, or send orders to:
Alaska Rare Coins
551-B Second Ave.
Fairbanks., AK 99701
Take a short quiz to test your numismatic knowledge
2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set inching toward sellout
U.S. Mint silver bullion sales down year-over-year for the third straight month [INFOGRAPHIC]
85 Percent of authorized 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver sets sold out during first three days available
2015 Coin and Chronicles sets to include Reverse Proof Presidential dollar
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction