New bill revives LBJ congressional gold medal effort

The 117th Congress convenes as 2021 begins, amid a flurry of new legislation for consideration and assignment. Among the proposals was H.R. 115, a congressional gold medal bill introduced by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, to award a congressional gold medal to Lyndon Baines Johnson, the 36th U.S. president of the United States.

The action is Rep. Lee’s third attempt. Bills with similar titles were submitted on July 29, 2015 (H.R. 3290 – 114th Congress), and Feb. 21, 2020 (H.R. 5940 – 116th Congress). On each occasion, including the Jan. 4 introduction, the measure was sent to the House Committee on Financial Services. No action was taken on the previous two measures.

