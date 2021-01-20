US Coins

New bill revives LBJ congressional gold medal effort

  • By Larry Jewett , Coin World

  • Published: Jan 20, 2021, 1 PM
President Lyndon Baines Johnson, seated, signs the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Onlookers include Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., standing behind the president.

Image by Cecil Stoughton, courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

The 117th Congress convenes as 2021 begins, amid a flurry of new legislation for consideration and assignment. Among the proposals was H.R. 115, a congressional gold medal bill introduced by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, to award a congressional gold medal to Lyndon Baines Johnson, the 36th U.S. president of the United States.

The action is Rep. Lee’s third attempt. Bills with similar titles were submitted on July 29, 2015 (H.R. 3290 – 114th Congress), and Feb. 21, 2020 (H.R. 5940 – 116th Congress). On each occasion, including the Jan. 4 introduction, the measure was sent to the House Committee on Financial Services. No action was taken on the previous two measures.

