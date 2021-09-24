Nevada museum gifted 2021-CC dollar from U.S. Mint

Congressman Mark E. Amodei holds the 2021-CC Morgan dollar presented to the Nevada State Museum on Sept. 14; to Amodei’s left is museum director Myron Freedman.

One of the first privy-marked 2021-CC Morgan dollars was presented on behalf of the U.S. Mint to the Nevada State Museum housed in the former Carson City Mint.

A privy-marked 2021-CC Morgan dollar struck at the Philadelphia Mint was formally presented Sept. 14 to the Nevada State Museum in-person by Rep. Mark E. Amodei, R-Nev. The museum is located in the former Carson City Mint building.

U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder participated in the Sept. 14 presentation virtually via videoconferencing.

The coin presented by Amodei to the Nevada State Museum is the example he struck at the Philadelphia Mint on July 19, said U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White.

Amodei presented the coin to the museum on behalf of the Mint. The coin was not one of the first strikes, White said.

“The historical significance of the Carson City Mint is an integral part of who we are,” Amodei said Sept. 14. “Today, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the last Morgan Dollar minted in the U.S. It is only fitting that the Carson City Mint played such a significant role in numismatic history and in this Commemorative Morgan Silver Dollar Coin Program.

“When Congress passed the 1921 Silver Dollar Coin Anniversary Act, not only did it preserve this American legacy, but it also put more money back into the pockets of American taxpayers. Today, I was honored to present a 2021 Commemorative ‘CC’ mint mark Morgan Dollar to the Nevada State Museum. I thank U.S. Mint Director Ryder, whose collaboration has been integral to the legislation authorizing this program and the inclusion of the ‘CC’ mint mark. Thanks also goes to Director Freedman of the Nevada State Museum in hosting this historic moment.”

In his remarks, Ryder said “the coin presented today recognizes the Carson City Mint, with a ‘CC’ privy mark, for its part in the history of the Morgan Silver Dollar.

“The Carson City Mint holds a special place in the United States Mint’s 229-year history. The Carson City Mint opened in December of 1869 and produced its first coins on February 11, 1870, with coin production ending in 1893 due to reduced mining of the Comstock Lode.

“During its years of operation, the Carson City Mint coined more than $49,000,000 worth of silver and gold. From 1878 to 1885 and from 1889 to 1893, the Carson City Mint produced Morgan Silver Dollars.”

The U.S. Mint also plans to present a privy-marked 2021-O Morgan dollar to the Louisiana State Museum housed in the former New Orleans Mint facility, Like the privy-marked 2021-CC Morgan dollar, it, too, is being struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

Added Myron Freedman, director of the Nevada State Museum: “I am very grateful to Congressman Amodei for making it possible for us to add this historic 2021-CC Morgan Dollar to the collection of the Nevada State Museum. The coin and minting documentation autographed by the U.S. Mint Director, David Ryder, creates an artifact that absolutely belongs to the story of the Carson City Mint. We are honored to have the Congressman present the coin to us, and to hear Director Ryder’s thoughts on the occasion as well.”

On display

The presentation 2021-CC Morgan dollar, secured within a plastic coin capsule, will be placed on display at the museum along with a certificate of authenticity signed by Ryder, along with a copy of the 1921 Silver Dollar Coin Anniversary Act bearing President Trump’s signature.

The enabling act authorizes the production and release of 175,000 each of five Morgan dollars recognizing the five U.S. Mint production facilities that officially struck Morgan dollars, and one 2021 Peace dollar with a mintage of 200,000.

The coins celebrate the 100th anniversary of the transition of production from the Morgan dollar to the Peace dollar.

All six of the dollars authorized by Public Law 116-286 were sellouts within 25 minutes of their offering online by the U.S. Mint.

None of the coins are scheduled to be shipped to customers who successfully ordered them until sometime in October.

Two of the 2021 Morgan dollars are privy-marked on the reverse with the CC designation reflecting the Carson City Mint that produced U.S. coins from 1870 through 1893, or an O for the New Orleans Mint. which struck U.S. coins from 1838 to 1861 and from 1879 to 1909.

Production of Morgan dollars were originally executed at the Carson City Mint from 1878 through 1893, and at the New Orleans facility from 1879 through 1904. Both former branch production facilities of the U.S. Mint now serve as state museums within their respective states. Production of the two privy-marked 2021 Morgan dollars are being executed at the Philadelphia Mint. The Philadelphia Mint is also striking a 2021 Morgan dollar recognizing the facility, but does not bear a Mint mark.

The 2021-D and 2021-S Morgan dollars are being struck at the Denver Mint and San Francisco Mint, respectively, with the Peace dollar struck without Mint mark at Philadelphia.

All six 2021 dollar coins are being struck with an Uncirculated finish on .999 fine silver planchets. The original Morgan and Peace dollar output was in 90% silver, with the 10% balance of the alloy in copper.

The authorizing legislation that became Public Law 116-286 on Jan. 5, 2021, was introduced in the House March 11, 2020, by Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky. The legislative initiative that resulted in Public Law 116-286 was championed by two longtime collectors, Thomas J. Uram, currently immediate past chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, and Mike Moran, who is still a member of the CCAC.

