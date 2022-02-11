US Coins

Negro Leagues Baseball series privy-marked dollar sold out, gold coin sales slow

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Feb 11, 2022, 9 AM

Introductory prices for the 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball commemorative coin program ended Feb. 7, with the limited-edition privy-marked Proof 2022-P silver dollar recorded by the United States Mint as a sellout.

The privy-marked Proof silver dollar has reported sales of 19,997 coins of its limit of 20,000 coins.

The sales report also indicates that the Uncirculated 2022-W gold $5 coin has not only the lowest sales for any issue in the program, but currently the lowest sales for an Uncirculated gold $5 commemorative coin release. Sales eventually translate to final mintages.

The program’s latest figures through the Mint’s Feb. 6 sales report, accompanied by current pricing, are:

Single Proof 2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball gold $5 coin, $674: 1,132 coins sold.

Single Uncirculated 2022-W Negro Leagues Baseball gold $5 coin, $664: 932.

Single Proof 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball silver dollar, $79: 13,131.

Single Uncirculated 2022-P Negro Leagues Baseball silver dollar, $74: 6,019.

Proof three-coin set (5,000-product limit, one per household), $787.25: 2,936 sets.

Coin and Medal set (15,000-set product limit, one per household), $135: 6,832 sets. Contains Proof 2022-P silver dollar and Proof Jackie Robinson silver medal.

Single Proof 2022-S Negro Leagues Baseball copper-nickel clad half dollar, $40: 12,802 coins.

Single Uncirculated 2022-D Negro Leagues Baseball copper-nickel clad half dollar, $38: 7,040 coins.

The 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball commemorative coin program is authorized with a maximum combined production and release combined in Proof and Uncirculated finishes across all numismatic product packaging options of 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

The Proof silver dollar is offered in three product options — as a single coin, as part of a coin and silver medal set, included in a three-coin Proof set, and offered as a limited-edition Proof with privy mark in the obverse field recognizing the centennial anniversary in 2020 of the founding of the Negro Leagues.

On the privy-marked version of the dollar coin, the number 100 superimposed over the shape of a baseball diamond is located in the field below the pitcher’s right knee.

The commemorative coin program was launched Jan. 6 with introductory prices in effect through Feb. 7 before being increased to regular issue prices.

None of the numismatic products from the commemorative coin program are scheduled to be shipped before April 27.

