Nebraska-themed educational exhibits wanted by CSNS

The Central States Numismatic Society will welcome educational exhibits highlighting Nebraska at the 2025 convention in April.

After a two-year hiatus, collectors’ exhibits will be encouraged at the next Central States Numismatic Society convention, which will be held in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois, April 23 through 26, 2025. There is a stipulation for the return, though. Show organizers require that 2025 convention displays must be related to the state of Nebraska.

“We want to give exhibitors a new goal. This exciting and fresh angle we hope will inject new life into the exhibit area of the bourse floor,” said CSNS President Mitch Ernst.

“We deeply appreciate what veteran exhibitors have done over the years, but we want to give newcomers, especially those from Nebraska, a unique opportunity to share their knowledge and insights about the state,” Ernst explained.

“For the 2025 convention, only exhibits about Nebraska will be displayed or accepted. Coins, paper currency, medals, tokens, wooden nickels, or even a historical display about a famous Nebraska numismatist can be exhibited. The simplified rules make it easier to exhibit,” explained Secretary/Treasurer Jack D. Huggins Jr., who also will serve as 2025 Exhibits Chairman.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

“We want to give our members and friends from across the nation the opportunity to share their Nebraska state-specific numismatic related items. You do not have to be a resident of Nebraska to exhibit state showcase items in 2025,” Ernst said. “Our new exhibit program will elevate them to a higher level so the entire numismatic community can see and enjoy them.”

Exhibitors will be allowed up to five cases, and entries will be judged during the convention according to a specially designed set of rules that are available online at www.CSNS.org/exhibit-rules. The exhibitor application is available at www.CSNS.org/exhibit-application. The exhibits entry deadline for the 2025 convention is March 31, 2025.

Future Central States State Showcase honorees will be Missouri in 2026, Michigan in 2027, Wisconsin in 2028, Illinois in 2029, and Ohio in 2030. “So, if you have material to exhibit from those states start working on them now!” suggested Ernst.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.