Heritage Auctions’ Platinum Night sale at the June 14 Long Beach Expo offered great rarities and a number of nearly perfect Proof coins, including this Proof 68 Cameo 1894 Morgan dollar.

A few pricey rarities at Heritage’s recent Long Beach Expo auctions sold for less than in prior appearances, including the top lot — a Class I “Original” 1804 Draped Bust dollar graded Proof 62 by Professional Coin Grading Service that traded hands for more than $1 million less than it brought a decade ago, finding a new home on June 14 with thin bidding that totaled $2.64 million.

An exceptional 1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, AMERICA, Periods cent in PCGS Mint State 65 brown with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker also fell short of the $1.38 million it brought in 2012, selling for $990,000 at Heritage’s recent Platinum Night sale.

But plenty of strength was seen in other top lots, among them a Proof 68 Cameo 1894 Morgan dollar.

The Lot:

1894 Morgan dollar, Proof 68 Cameo

Inside Coin World: What causes these unusual errors? Coins struck by dual misaligned dies and coins with adjustment marks are among the subjects of our columns this week, found exclusively in the print and digital editions of Coin World.

The Price:

$27,600

The Story:

Nearly perfect Proof coins are always a visual treat, and this 1894 Morgan dollar graded Proof 68 Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has exceptional toning that nicely offsets the cameo devices. Heritage observed: “The interiors are tinted light golden, but the borders exhibit vivid sea-green, lilac, amber, and bluish toning in concentric bands. A ribbon of deep copper-gold stretches upward across the eagle’s breast, providing a ready pedigree identifier for this high-end Registry coin.”

The nearly flawless silver dollar brought $27,600 at Heritage’s June 14 Platinum Night sale.

Perhaps even more remarkable was a 1910 Liberty Head 5-cent piece graded Proof 68 Deep Cameo by PCGS with a green CAC sticker — the finest-graded Proof “V-nickel” — and it brought a massive $84,000. A nearly perfect Proof 69 Cameo 1910 Barber quarter dollar sold for $28,800. Heritage called it “a coin that is difficult to believe still exists today in such a miraculous state of preservation.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter