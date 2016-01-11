Nearly 70 percent of 2016 silver American Eagles sell

After a month without American Eagle silver bullion coins for sale from the U.S. Mint, 2016 coin sales opened Jan. 11 with 2,756,500 of the 1-ounce .999 fine silver coins sold to authorized purchasers.

Investors and collectors remain thirsty for American Eagle silver bullion coins a month after the Mint ended 2015 sales.

The U.S. Mint started off sales of 2016 American silver bullion coins Jan. 11 with 2,756,500 coins sold to authorized purchasers out of 4 million coins available for the first weekly allocation.

Much of 2015 was spent on weekly allocation as the United States Mint competed with other world mints for available blanks.

Jan. 11 was also opening day for sales of 2016 American Eagle .9167 fine gold bullion coins and American Buffalo .9999 fine gold bullion coins, neither of which is on allocation.

The U.S. Mint Jan. 11 reported the following sales for the 2016 American Eagle and American Buffalo gold bullion coins:

American Eagle Gold Bullion Sales — 60,000 Ounces

1-ounce, $50. — 41,500 coins

Half-ounce, $25 — 12,000 coins

Quarter-ounce, $10 — 22,000 coins

Tenth-ounce, $5 — 70,000 coins

American Buffalo Gold Bullion Sales — 21,000 Ounces

1-ounce, $50 — 21,000 coins