Nearly 3 million 2015 silver American Eagles sold first day

The United States Mint reported Jan. 12 selling 2,958,000 of the 2015 American Eagle 1-ounce, .999 fine silver bullion dollar coins to its authorized purchasers (APs) on the opening day of sales Jan. 12.

Mint spokesman Michael White said the Mint had 4 million coins available on allocation to the APs.

The Mint opened sales for its American Eagle gold bullion coins Jan. 5.

The Mint does not sell its bullion coins directly to the public. Instead, the coins are sold to a network of authorized purchasers who buy the coins from the Mint for the closing London PM spot price per troy ounce plus a small premium.

The APs may then sell the coins to the public or to other dealers for resale.

The premium for American Eagle silver bullion coins is $2 per coin above the spot price. For the gold issues, pricing is set at spot plus 3 percent for the 1-ounce, $50 face value coins; spot plus 5 percent for the half-ounce, $25 coins; spot plus 7 percent for the quarter-ounce, $10 coins; and spot plus 9 percent for the tenth-ounce, $5 coins.

Sales through Jan. 12 for the 2015 American Eagle .9167 fine gold bullion coins are 29,500 of the 1-ounce coins; 7,500 ounces in half-ounce coins (15,000 coins); 7,000 ounces in quarter-ounce coins (28,000 coins); and 7,500 ounce in tenth-ounce coins (75,000 coins).

American Eagle silver and gold bullion coins minted at the West Point Mint carry no Mint mark. The San Francisco Mint augments American Eagle silver bullion coin production, but those bullion coins carry no Mint mark either.

