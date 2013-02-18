Nearly $10 million in rare coins sell at Long Beach

Rare gold highlighted the results as Heritage Auctions’ 2013 February 7 -8 & 10 US Coin Signature Auction, held in conjunction with the Long Beach Coin and Collectibles Expo, realized over $9.8 million. All prices include a 17.5% Buyer's Premium.

Top honors in this auction went to a proof 1876 double eagle, pedigreed to the John Jay Pittman collection, and at Proof-64+ Deep Cameo the finest example of the date certified by PCGS. Only 12-15 examples of a mintage of only 45 coins are believed to exist today. This issue from our nation's centennial year sold for $152,750.

Taking up the next two spots in the results were a pair of round 1915-S Panama-Pacific $50 commemoratives. This ever-popular low mintage issue contains nearly 2.5 ounces of fine gold, and, along with the octagonal coins issued the same year, is the only $50 commemorative ever issued by the US. The finer of the two coins, an MS66 example surpassed in grade by only one coin at NGC, sold for $146,875, while the MS65 example sold for $123,375. This auction also featured two examples of the octagonal Panama-Pacific issue; these sold for $82,250 and $70,500respectively.

As might be expected, outstanding silver rarities also brought outstanding prices, with an 1838 Gobrecht dollar restrike with plain edge selling for $123,375. Some sources indicate that there may be as many of twelve examples of this coin in existence; however, the issue may be much rarer, as Heritage was only able to trace five. These pieces are believed to have been produced between 1873 and 1876.

The next Heritage US coin auction is scheduled for March 21-24 in Dallas. Previews are already available at www.HA.com/coins.