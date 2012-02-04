NCNA accepting nominations for club officers

Upcoming elections for club officers and dues payments headline the January issue of NCNA Heads and Tales, the official publication of the Northern California Numismatic Association.

Every two years, elections are held for president, vice president, second vice president, secretary and treasurer. Any current association individual member may become a candidate. To be nominated, interested persons should communicate their willingness to serve to one of the current executive officers. The election is via a prepared ballot, usually sent to members in September or October.

Due are now payable for 2012, with the rate unchanged at $5 for individual members and $10 for club membership. They may be mailed to the treasurer at P.O. Box 4014, Vallejo, CA 94590-0410.

NCNA Heads and Tales is published monthly, and features member club news, upcoming show dates and collecting tips. For more information about the NCNA, write to P.O. Box 4014, Vallejo, CA 94590-0410, email a club representative at EMPERORI@juno.com or visit the affiliated website www.solanocoinclub.com ¦