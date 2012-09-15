NCIC offers numismatic class for law enforcement

The Numismatic Crime Information Center (www.numismaticcrimes.org) will offer a one-day training course Oct. 18 for law enforcement personnel who investigate numismatic crimes.

The class is being held in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association National Money Show in Dallas, which runs from Oct. 18 to 20.

The goal of the seminar is to help law enforcement personnel, including patrol officers, detectives, investigators and prosecutors, better understand the world of numismatics and the unique challenges criminals pose to the industry. The course, held at the Dallas Convention Center, Rooms 171/173, is free for law enforcement personnel.

“The problem we have is that across the country, there’s a lot of inexperience when it comes to investigating numismatic crimes,” said Doug Davis, president of the Numismatic Crime Information Center. “There has never really been that many resources to assist them.”

Davis has attempted to provide more education to law enforcement professionals ever since founding the Numismatic Crime Information Center in 1987. Davis is a semi-retired, 34-year veteran of the Pantego Police Department in Texas where he remains a part-time investigator. He also has 25 years of experience as a coin dealer, giving him a special perspective and level of expertise on numismatic crimes.

“A lot of times law enforcement officers will be scratching their heads if you said you were a numismatist who lost your slabbed collection of Seated half dimes,” Davis said. “They’d look at you like you’re some kind of nut. This course will teach them about the terminology used in numismatics and provide the necessary tools and resources to properly investigate a numismatic crime.”

Topics to be covered in the one-day seminar include: types of coins, medals, tokens and paper money; factors effecting numismatic crime, especially as it relates to counterfeiting; precious metals, including new laws governing the purchase of such metals; jurisdictional issues; organized crime groups; and a look at the victims of numismatic crimes.

The class runs from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. During a portion of the class, all attendees will be touring the bourse floor.

To register for the course, visit www.nationalmoneyshow.com/NCIC and fill out the online form there. For questions on the seminar, contact Davis by telephone at 817-705-4450.

For more information about the American Numismatic Association, contact the ANA by phone at 719-632-2646 or visit its website at www.money.org. ¦