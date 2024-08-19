NCBA member achievements awarded at annual dinner

NCBA executive director David Crenshaw (right) and chair Patrick I. Perez (left) extend congratulations to Gary Knaus on receiving the Outstanding Service Award for his exceptional volunteer work in federal anti-money laundering regulations and significant contributions through “Member News” columns, seminars, and key white papers.

The National Coin & Bullion Association celebrated member achievements with a special awards ceremony at its annual Membership Dinner and Update Aug. 7. The event was held during the American Numismatic Association’s World’s Fair of Money. Several distinguished members whose contributions have significantly impacted the numismatic community and legislative landscape were honored during the evening.

NCBA executive director David Crenshaw kicked off the evening by presenting the 2024 NCBA Outstanding Service Award to Gary Knaus of Knaus & Associates. This prestigious award recognizes Knaus’s exceptional volunteer service, particularly related to federal anti-money laundering regulations. His dedication to educating and guiding members through complex compliance issues, notably through regular columns in the quarterly Member News newsletter, seminars, and a pivotal white paper on IRS reporting requirements, has been invaluable.

“Gary’s expertise and commitment have been a cornerstone of our association’s efforts to navigate the intricate landscape of federal regulations. His tireless work has provided our members with crucial tools and knowledge, ensuring that our community remains informed and compliant,” said David Crenshaw.

Knaus had presented a session updating members on anti-money laundering actions as part of the World’s Fair of Money activity.

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The ceremony also celebrated landmark legislation in Wisconsin. The passage of Assembly Bill 29, which exempts precious-metal bullion from the state sales and use tax, makes Wisconsin the 44th state to enact such an exemption. This victory was made possible by the dedicated efforts of many NCBA Wisconsin dealer-members and advocates.

Industry issues advisor Patrick Heller was honored with the Diane Piret Memorial Outstanding Service Award for his extraordinary efforts in this legislative battle, while Andy Kimmel, Michelle Voecks-Griesbach, Mark Ferguson, and Clifford Mishler each received the Legislative Champion Award.

Reflecting on the success, Kimmel remarked, “This has been a hard-fought victory for all of us in Wisconsin. The exemption not only benefits dealers but also strengthens the market for collectors and investors. We’re grateful for the collaboration and support of NCBA and our fellow advocates.”

Kentucky’s recent enactment of a sales-tax exemption on currency and precious-metal bullion (effective Aug. 1) was another highlight of the evening. Despite initial challenges, including a veto from Governor Andy Beshear, the numismatic community in Kentucky achieved a significant win, making it the 45th state to secure an exemption.

For his efforts, Byrd Saylor III was awarded the Diane Piret Memorial award for his unwavering commitment, while Jeff Garrett, Heller, and Eddie Bruner were recognized as Legislative Champions.

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