NCBA calls for nominations to serve on organization board

The National Coin & Bullion Association is calling on its membership to provide nominations for eight voting director positions whose terms of service would begin on Jan. 1.

The board establishes the strategic vision of the association, provides oversight, and fulfills NCBA’s fiduciary responsibility to its membership. At minimum, two board meetings are held per year, in person or by teleconference, generally in conjunction with the Florida United Numismatists convention in January and the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in August (though dates vary).

The NCBA board of directors is made up of 17 voting positions and eight honorary non-voting positions. Voting board members serve a five-year term and may run for re-election for a second term. To be eligible to run for the board, a nominee must be a member in good standing for at least two years prior to the election. Board bylaws require directors to attend at least one board meeting per year, either in person or via teleconference, to retain their seat on the board. The bylaws also require directors to pay a minimum of $1,000 in membership dues each year they are on the board.

Additionally, board members are also expected to serve on association committees. Service on the board requires approximately 200 hours per year. Board members are not compensated.

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To nominate a member, send their name and a brief biographical sketch to NCBA executive director David Crenshaw at ncba@ictaonline.org. Self-nominations are welcome.

Members of the NCBA at Basic level and above will receive an email with the slate of candidates for review. Members will receive a link to an electronic ballot on Dec. 23, which will be active for one week. The deadline to submit votes is Friday, Dec. 30.

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