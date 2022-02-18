Navy 2.5-ounce silver medal sales start March 11

The Matte Finish U.S. Navy 2.5-ounce silver medal will be on sale March 11

Sales by the United States Mint of the limited-edition Matte Finish U.S. Navy 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medal will begin at noon Eastern Time March 11.

The medal is limited to a release of 10,000 pieces, with a household order limit of one medal. The retail price is $160. The medal measures 50.8 millimeters in diameter.

A 1-ounce .999 fine silver version with the same designs is scheduled to be offered sometime during calendar year 2023.

The medal’s obverse depicts the U.S. Navy destroyer John Paul Jones. The reverse features a line of five sailors manning the rail.

