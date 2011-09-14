National Scrip Collectors announce Fall Scrip Show dates

The National Scrip Collectors Association’s annual Fall Scrip Show is scheduled for Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, as reported in the NSCA’s July/August 2011 Scrip Talk newsletter.

The show will take place at the Landmark Inn in Pikeville, Ky., running from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, and from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 1. For show information, contact Garrett Salyers by email at gsalyers@hotmail.com or by telephone at 606-286-5056.

Other topics covered in the issue include a collector’s query regarding coal mine scrip from the Thurmond Supply Co., Rose Bowl scrip issued in the 1950s and a mail-bid scrip auction scheduled to last from Sept. 5 to Oct. 5.

The NSCA promotes the collection of antique scrip and related tokens, and encourages the study and research of industry as related to the historic usage of scrip tokens.

One year’s membership in the NSCA is $20 and includes six bimonthly issues of Scrip Talk, a 10-page journal with features on scrip history, reports on club events, auctions, new finds, and free ads for members. Membership also provides members with the opportunity to attend the NSCA’s spring and fall shows, where members may set up tables to trade, buy and sell.

Those interested in the NSCA may visit the club’s website at www.NationalScripCollectors.com. To apply for membership by mail, send $20 to National Scrip Collectors Association, P.O. Box 922, Skelton, WV 25919. ¦