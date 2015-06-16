National Park Service commemorative coin designs: Silver dollar

The design showing a twirling female Hispanic dancer recommended as the NPS silver dollar obverse was originally proposed as a reverse. The recommended reverse depicts musical instruments.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee reviewed designs for the National Park Service 100th anniversary commemorative coin lineup as part of its June 16 agenda.

The 2016 NPS program is set to offer a gold $5 coin, a silver dollar, and a copper-nickel clad half dollar, with surcharges on each coin sold benefiting the National Park Foundation.

For the silver dollar, the CCAC recommended an obverse design featuring a twirling female Hispanic dancer that was originally proposed as a reverse. The recommended reverse depicts musical instruments.

A maximum of 1,350,000 total Proof and Uncirculated coins will be issued — 750,000 half dollars; 500,000 dollars; and 100,000 $5 coins.

More on the National Park Service designs:

Here is a comprehensive collection of the designs reviewed by the CCAC on June 16 for the silver dollar: