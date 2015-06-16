National Park Service commemorative coin designs: Clad half dollar

CCAC-recommended designs for the NPS copper-nickel clad half dollar depict for the obverse a young boy discovering the wonders of nature through binoculars. The recommended reverse depicts as its central device the skeleton of a dinosaur.

The original June 16 posting of this article was accompanied by the incorrect obverse recommendation. The correct selection is now illustrated:

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee reviewed designs for the National Park Service 100th anniversary commemorative coin lineup as part of its June 16 agenda.

The 2016 NPS program is set to include a gold $5 coin, a silver dollar, and a copper-nickel clad half dollar, with surcharges on each coin sold benefitting the National Park Foundation.

For the half dollar, the CCAC recommended an obverse design showing a youbng boy discovering the wonders of nature through binoculars. The reverse recommendation depicts the skeleton of a dinosaur.

A maximum of 1,350,000 total Proof and Uncirculated coins will be issued — 750,000 half dollars; 500,000 dollars; and 100,000 $5 coins.

More on the National Park Service designs:

Here is a comprehensive collection of the designs reviewed by the CCAC on June 16 for the copper-nickel clad half dollar: