National Park of American Samoa quarters in bags and rolls Feb. 3

Bags and rolls of circulation-quality 2020 National Park of American Samoa quarter dollars are being offered by the U.S. Mint beginning Feb. 3.

The National Park of American Samoa is the first of five America the Beautiful quarter dollars to be issued in 2020.

Circulation-quality examples of the 2020 National Park of American Samoa quarter dollar, the 51st America the Beautiful quarter dollar, will be available Feb. 3 from the U.S. Mint in 100-coin bags and 40-coin rolls from production at the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints.

The 100-coin bags from each facility are priced at $34.95. A two-roll P and D set is offered for $32.95 and the San Francisco Mint single roll for $18.95. A three-roll set including one roll from each facility costs $46.95.

The bags and rolls will be offered on the same day the National Park of America Samoa quarter dollars will be distributed into general circulation through the Federal Reserve.

Various other collector products featuring the coin will also be available.

