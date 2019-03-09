David Ryder, U.S. Mint director, will address the opening banquet of the ANA National Money Show.

The American Numismatic Association is interfacing with the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists to put on the National Money Show in Pittsburgh.

The 2019 American Numismatic Association National Money Show, hosted by the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists, will be held March 28 to 30 in Pittsburgh.

As the host organization, PAN is providing logistical and advertising support.

The show will be conducted at Pittsburgh’s David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd.

The National Money Show is the first of two conventions held annually by the ANA. The larger World’s Fair of Money is held during the summer.

The National Money Show, in the late winter, is hosted by different cities in conjunction with coin clubs and other local numismatic organizations.

A number of presentations and events will provide structure to the show.

David Ryder, the Director of the United States Mint, will deliver a speech at the opening banquet, hosted at the LeMont Restaurant.

Longtime Abraham Lincoln impersonator Dennis Boggs will be performing throughout the show’s three days. Attendees can take a selfie with Boggs, a familiar appearance at coin shows.

The John Burns Memorial Reference Library will be provided as a research resource by PAN. In the club midway, the collection houses many numismatic books, volumes, and publications assembled by its namesake John Burns. Burns was a prolific book dealer and longtime member of PAN, as well as a regular fixture of coin show circuits. His untimely death at 55 inspired PAN to preserve some of his personal collection and large inventory as a memorial for public use for hobby interests and research.

Several educational presentations called “Money Talks” are planned throughout the show. Numismatists will discuss a wide range of topics in these presentations, which are open to the public.

The Legacy Series speaker is the former U.S. Mint Engraver Don Everhart. In 1994 he received the ANA Numismatic Art Award for Excellence in Medallic Sculpture. Everhart’s presentation is the 10th in the Legacy Series.

In 2004 Everhart joined the staff of the U.S. Mint as a sculptor-engraver and later was promoted to lead sculptor.

He designed the curved reverse of the 2014 Baseball Hall of Fame half dollar, $1 and $5; the reverse of the 2015 March of Dimes silver dollar; the reverse of the 2006 Nevada State quarter dollar; and the reverse of the 2006 Benjamin Franklin silver dollar. In addition, he designed more than 30 congressional gold medals, and created or sculptured Presidential medals for George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Exhibits on display at the show will showcase a legendary 1804 Draped Bust silver dollar and a 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coin, among other items.

