National Coin Week theme focuses on pop culture in 2025

ANA president Thomas Uram has issued challenge coins calling on users to identify the multiple Mint engravers’ initials displayed on the piece.

This year’s annual National Coin Week runs April 20 through 26 and explores the fascinating ways pop culture influences money, with the theme “Iconic Change: Pop Culture & Coins Unite!”

“Coins are not just money,” explains Thomas J. Uram, president of the ANA. “They’re pop culture time capsules. From superheroes to sci-fi, sports legends to blockbuster movies, coins have captured the icons we love. National Coin Week 2025 celebrates the surprising ways money and pop culture come together.”

As an example, the United States Mint will begin producing collectible coins and medals featuring three iconic DC superheroes “who reflect American values and culture,” according to the Mint. Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman will be the first characters featured.

“In recent years, other countries have produced coins depicting pop culture themes, such as Homer Simpson on coins struck by the Perth Mint for Tuvalu; Harry Potter, John Lennon, and Paddington Bear featured on various coins made by the Royal Mint in the United Kingdom; and Elvis Presley on coins for Gibraltar made by the Dublin Mint,” said Kim Kiick, ANA executive director.

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Various contests and activities taking place during National Coin Week include one presented by ANA President Uram. Contestants who correctly identify all the Mint engravers’ initials on a challenge coin produced by Uram will be entered into a drawing. Prizes include gold and silver coins. Learn more about the contest at money.org/ncw-challenge-coin-contest.

The American Numismatic Association has sponsored National Coin Week since 1924.

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