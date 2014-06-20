National Baseball Hall of Fame Young Collectors Set available

Beginning at noon Eastern Time July 28, the U.S. Mint will launch sales of the 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame Young Collectors set.

Pricing for the set was not yet announced as of June 20.

The set comprises a trifold presentation folder housing an Uncirculated copper-nickel clad 2014-D National Baseball Hall of Fame half dollar in a special rotating capsule.

The coin bears a concave baseball glove obverse and convex reverse with a design that resembles a baseball used in Major League Baseball.

The folder also contains historical information about the National Baseball Hall of Fame and museum from its June 12, 1939, opening.

The folder imagery features the “United States Mint Kids” characters (a boy, a girl and dog) in various scenes, as the youth journey into the history of the organization. Also included is a certificate of authenticity, printed on the package. The folder can be displayed in an open position to show the coin.

As of June 15, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 184,565 single Proof 2014-S half dollars and 105,434 single Uncirculated 2014-D Baseball half dollars. The maximum authorization of 750,000 half dollars is across all product options.

Sales for the three-coin National Baseball Hall of Fame commemorative coin program began March 27. The maximum authorized mintages of of 50,000 gold $5 coins and 400,000 silver dollars are already sold out.