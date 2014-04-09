National Baseball Hall of Fame silver dollars likely sold out

Images courtesy of U.S. Mint.,Burwell and Burwell Photography Contractor for The United States MintBurwell and Burwell Photography Contractor for The United States Mint

The 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame silver dollar is apparently a sellout, as U.S. Mint officials posted a waiting list notice on its website late April 9.

The Proof and Uncirculated 2014-P National Baseball Hall of Fame silver dollars combined maximum authorization of 400,000 coins is likely sold out. U.S. Mint officials posted a "waiting list notice" on its website just before 5 p.m. Eastern Time while continuing to take orders.

The silver dollar was nearing a sellout when the U.S. Mint's Office of Corporate Communications released the latest sales figures April 9 at 10:18 a.m., indicating that 390,879 Baseball silver dollars had been sold: 257,183 Proof coins and 133,696 Uncirculated coins.

The Mint posted the following notice at www.usmint.gov just before 5 p.m. Eastern Time April 9:

"Waiting List Notice: The number of orders we have taken meets the maximum limit for the 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame Proof/Uncirculated Silver Dollar. You may still place an order for this product, which will go on a waiting list. If a product becomes available because of an order cancellation, we will fulfill orders from the waiting list on a first-come, first-served basis. We cannot provide information about your position on the waiting list.

"When we place your order on the waiting list, we will send you an order receipt. This is not a guarantee that you will receive your order. If we are unable to fulfill part or all of your order, you will receive a cancellation or sold-out notification. If you paid by check, you will receive a refund.

"If paying by credit card, please be sure your credit card information remains current to avoid any delays in processing your order. If your credit card has expired by the time of shipment, your order will be cancelled. To update credit card information after an order has been placed, you must call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468)."