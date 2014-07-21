National Baseball Half of Fame Young Collectors Set out July 28

The National Baseball Hall of Fame Young Collectors set, available July 28 from the U.S. Mint, contains the Uncirculated 2014-D copper-nickel clad half dollar.

The packaging for the Young Collectors set allows the Uncirculated 2014-D copper-nickel clad Baseball half dollar housed in a plastic capsule to be swiveled on its axis inside the tri-folder.

The 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame Young Collectors set goes on sale by the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time July 28 for $24.95 per set.

The set, for which there is no maximum mintage, contains the Uncirculated 2014-D copper-nickel clad half dollar, struck at the Denver Mint. The set consists of a tri-fold presentation folder with the commemorative coin in a special rotating capsule. This product features the “United States Mint Kids” characters (a boy, a girl, and a dog) in various scenes as they learn about the history of baseball while visiting the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. The folder contains interesting historical information about the sport and National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

The folder also contains a tab to secure it in an open position for display, and a certificate of authenticity is printed on the package.

Orders will be accepted at the U.S. Mint website and by telephone at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468.

A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.