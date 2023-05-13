NASCAR silver dollar for 2023 sought by new bipartisan bill

Early stock car racing sanctioned by NASCAR began on the sandy beaches of Daytona Beach, Florida, in 1948.

A 2023 commemorative silver dollar is being sought with bipartisan legislation to recognize the 75th anniversary of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, known by its acronym NASCAR.

Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., on behalf of himself and Rep. Jeff Jackson, D-N.C., introduced H.R. 2838 on April 25.

NASCAR is recognized as the first sanctioning body created to promote a unified series of competitions with an organized group of race car drivers.

The first such recognized race was held on the sandy beaches of Daytona Beach, Florida, on Feb. 15, 1948.

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NASCAR celebrated its 75th anniversary Feb. 15, 2023.

The bipartisan legislation seeks a commemorative dollar to bear the anniversary year of 2023. Currently, no 2023 commemorative coinage has been authorized (the first “gap” year since 1985). Passage of this measure would require the Mint to prepare and gain approval of the designs, produce tooling (hubs and dies), acquire planchets, and begin striking — all before a mandated end to sales on Dec. 31, 2023.

While H.R. 2838 notes silver dollars may be issued in Proof and Uncirculated versions, the bill makes no mention of a maximum production limit. Most commemorative coin programs that include a silver dollar include a proposed maximum mintage for it of 400,000 coins.

And while most commemorative coins bills that seek a silver dollar include a $10 surcharge in its purchase price, H.R. 2838 seeks a $20 surcharge.

Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint would recoup all of its production and associated costs would be paid to The NASCAR Foundation “for application to general expenses associated with the fulfillment of the mission of The NASCAR Foundation.”

Silver dollars issued under the legislation would bear designs “emblematic of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing and the competitive spirit of American auto racing enthusiasts,” according to H.R. 2838.

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