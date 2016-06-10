Nancy Reagan First Spouse gold ready in July

The West Point Mint is already in production for the Proof, shown, and Uncirculated versions of the Nancy Reagan First Spouse gold $10 coins.

The 2016 Nancy Reagan First Spouse gold $10 coin is the final release in the 10-year series. The Proof version is shown.

When the U.S. Mint releases the Proof and Uncirculated 2016-W Nancy Reagan First Spouse gold $10 coins sometime in July, a 10-year coin program will come to an end.

The Reagan coin is 39th and final issue in a coin series that began in 2007 with the release of the Martha Washington gold $10 coins. The coins were issued as an adjunct to the Presidential $1 Coin Series.

While the coins are posted on the U.S. Mint's product schedule for a July release, no specific date is yet listed for when sales of the coins are to begin. The coins will be priced according to the U.S. Mint's pricing grid for coins containing gold or platinum.

The obverse of the Reagan coin features a portrait of the former first lady executed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Ben Sowards and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna.

The Reagan reverse design was rendered by AIP artist Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II. It features Mrs. Reagan with her arms around two children during her “Just Say No” to drugs campaign.

Planchets for the Proof and Uncirculated coins are both struck three times under 84 metric tons of pressure per strike on Graebener GMP 360 TK coin presses. The dies are oriented vertically with the obverse as the upper or hammer die and the reverse as the lower or anvil die.

No specific mintage limit is set for the Reagan coins, according to U.S. Mint officials.

Coins for widowed and bachelor presidents

Of the 39 coins in the First Spouse series, four bear on their obverses Liberty designs from U.S. coins issued during a particular president's term in office where no first spouse served. Those presidents were the widowed Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson and Martin Van Buren, and the never-married James Buchanan. The reverse of each of those coins depicts a design representative of the president's accomplishments.

One coin for a widowed president, however, had a different theme. By provision of the enabling law, the First Spouse coin for Chester Arthur, whose wife, Ellen Arthur, died before he took office, did not show a coin design but instead depicted suffragist Alice Paul.

Two First Spouse coins were issued for two presidents, James Tyler and Woodrow Wilson, since each was married a second time while serving in the office after his first wife died.

Former First Lady Frances Cleveland is honored on two separate coins, since her husband, Grover, served as both the 22nd and 24th president.