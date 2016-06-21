Nancy Reagan First Spouse gold coins July 1
- Published: Jun 21, 2016, 9 AM
The United States Mint will begin sales at noon Eastern Time July 1 for the Proof and Uncirculated 2016-W Nancy Reagan First Spouse gold $10 coins.
The release is the last for the 10-year program. The maximum mintage is 15,000 combined across both product options.
Pricing for the coins will be announced closer to the release date, since pricing is affected by trends in gold's market price and is determined by the U.S. Mint's pricing grid for U.S. coins containing gold or platinum.
Connect with Coin World:
The obverse portrait of Mrs. Reagan was designed by U.S. Mint artistic Infusion Program artist Benjamin Sowards and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna.
The reverse design features Mrs. Reagan with her arms around two children during her “Just Say No” anti-drug campaign. The reverse was designed by AIP artist Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform