Mystery box find comes to GreatCollections auction

A lucky coin collector from the East Coast opened a $375 WitterBrick mystery box and discovered a valuable 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief double eagle ($20) CACG MS-64 inside. That coin has now been directed to GreatCollections, giving others a chance to own this rarity.

The collector is a long-time client of GreatCollections and consigned it within days of his discovery. Bidding will end on Sunday, November 17 at www.greatcollections.com. As of November 12, the coin has already attracted more than 30 bids. At that time, the winning bid stood at $37,000 (The coin sold for $44,606.25 with the buyer's premium).

The first series of the WitterBricks sold out within minutes when it was released earlier this year. The consignor purchased two of the cheapest versions for just $375 each.

WitterBricks contain only high-quality coins graded by CAC Grading, with special labels each hand-signed by Seth Chandler, the innovative owner of San Francisco-based Witter Coin. The WitterBrick program guarantee is that buyers will receive at least 70% of the purchase price in CACG Price Guide value. Obviously, some lucky buyers will receive much higher-valued coins, such as this 1907 Gold High Relief Saint-Gaudens.

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“It is great to see such a windfall for a client of ours - and so far, bidding has been strong. The label design is attractive, especially being a gold coin with a custom gold label,” said Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections.

Chandler, who is the founder of the WitterBrick program commented, “What a thrill for the consignor, to have opened the WitterBrick and discovered the 1907 High Relief - he has generously agreed to donate part of the proceeds to the Witter Coin University, and I will match whatever he donates personally.”

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