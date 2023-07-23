MyCollect launches network initially aimed at numismatics

Visitors to MyCollect.com can find links for information about coin and collectibles events nationwide, post collections and gain additional insight.

A new social network developed and launched for use by collectors is initial focused on coin and paper money collectors.

MyCollect combines interactive features for the hobby and trade, such as informative message boards and set registries, “but eliminates the algorithm problems often encountered with other social media platforms,” according to MyCollect’s founder.

“The website (www.mycollect.com) is free of charge,” explained founder of MyCollect Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections. “Among the many features are competitive sets of all U.S. coin series, the ability to post publicly or only privately to selected friends, and TheftCheck, the most extensive and timely searchable database of stolen certified coins.

“We have five enjoyable and educational goals for everyone in the hobby: connecting, interacting, learning, collecting, and competing in a safe environment run by collectors. Also, the registry section is not limited to one certification service, so participants can add any or all of their PCGS, NGC, and CACG-certified coins to their inventory and MyCollect Sets.”

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“This is going to be a game changer. MyCollect is going to be a great tool for collectors and dealers alike,” stated Kenny Duncan Jr., chief numismatist at U.S. Coins and Jewelry in Houston, who was given an early look at the platform.

Within the first hours of operations on July 10, hundreds of accounts were created and messages posted, and over $250 million in rare coins were added for visitors to see in the MyCollect Sets section. The sets include the Elite Collection of Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles featuring a 1933 double eagle that sold at auction for $18.9 million.

“The big names like Facebook and Instagram are at a disadvantage as they do not have vital coin or collectibles knowledge, and their frustrating algorithms are criticized for not permitting users to always see all of their friends’ posts in real time,” Russell added. “MyCollect is 100 percent owned and operated by collectors with the long-term vision to help grow the hobby and marketplace. We have plans to add dozens of other collectibles categories worldwide.”

To combat the growing problem of numismatic crime, MyCollect will offer an important feature. “TheftCheck is a tool the coin market has wanted and needed for over a decade. By entering a PCGS, NGC, or CACG certification number, you can instantly confirm if a coin has been reported stolen,” he explained.

The TheftCheck database is managed by former Texas police chief Doug Davis, founder of the Numismatic Crime Information Center. He will be entering theft reports on behalf of dealers, collectors, insurance companies, and law enforcement agencies.

In addition to collector user-targeted features, dealers and auction firms will be able to use the MyCollect and TheftCheck application programming interface, according to Russell.

“It’s been an immense amount of fun building MyCollect with our team. We added features that help collectors and will continue to add more,” said Russell.

Visitors to the American Numismatic Association Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money can see demonstrations of MyCollect at table 1200.

For additional information, visit www.mycollect.com.

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