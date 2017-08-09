1854-D Large D $5 half eagle problem-free in Fine 12

This problem-free Fine 12 1854-D Coronet $5 gold half eagle with a Large D Mint mark is “a very attractive specimen, full of vintage appeal and affected by strictly honest wear.”

A problem-free Fine 12 1854-D Coronet $5 gold half eagle with a Large D Mint mark brought $1,265 on July 21 and is a perfect representative of this Dahlonega Mint for a collector on a budget.

Scotsman Auction Co. hosted its Midwest Summer Sale on July 21 as part of the Missouri Numismatic Society’s 57th Annual Coin Festival at the Saint Charles Convention Center in metropolitan Saint Louis. Rare gold coins were standouts in the auction, which realized more than $1.6 million across 1,096 lots. Among the more interesting offerings was an 1873 Proof set with 14 coins from the Indian Head cent to the Trade dollar, each graded by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. ranging from Proof 60 Cleaned to Proof 65, that sold for $12,075.

Here’s one of three gold coin standouts that sold at the recent Scotsman Auction:

The Lot:

1854-D Coronet, Large D gold $5 half eagle, Fine 12

The Price:

$1,265

The Story:

The Dahlonega Mint in Georgia struck 56,413 1854-D Coronet gold $5 half eagles with two distinct Mint mark types employed: a Large D and a Medium D. While some examples of this issue have weak Mint marks, the offered example shows a bold Large D and is remarkably problem-free for a coin graded PCGS Fine 12.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

As Scotsman records, “For such a well worn Dahlonega five, this is a very attractive specimen, full of vintage appeal and affected by strictly honest wear. The mustard gold surface retains boldly outlined features, and ashy grey accents worked into the recesses only enhance the visual sharpness.”

The fallout from the Enhanced Uncirculated Coin set release: Another column in the August 21 weekly issue of Coin World reveals that while forms of numismatic literature like fixed-price lists were meant to be fleeting, they can actually be quite useful.

Considering that many Branch Mint gold coins of this era in lower grades have problems such as improper cleaning, scratches or even evidence of being salvaged from shipwrecks, at $1,265 the subject coin offered a great opportunity for a collector to buy a quality coin from this tough Mint at a reasonable price.