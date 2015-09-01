Mustain Collection of large cents boasts thousand coins

Mustain kept his U.S. large cents in paper envelopes marked with the date, variety attribution, grade and rarity.

A personal catalog of Mustain's large cents features the 100 top examples in the collection.

The Walter Mustain Collection of United States Large Cents comprising nearly 1,000 coins is being marketed at fixed-prices by Harlan J. Berk Ltd. in Chicago.

The top 100 coins in the collection are featured in a special "Personal Catalogue," with the entire collection of available coins posted on Berk's website.

Topping the collection is a late die state example of the Sheldon 189 variety of 1799 Draped Bust cent as attributed according to William H. Sheldon's Penny Whimsy. The coin is graded Very Good 10 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

The virtual catalog with a link to a video embedded in the cover can be found here.