Mustain Collection of large cents boasts thousand coins

The Walter Mustain Collection of United States Large Cents comprising nearly 1,000 coins is being marketed at fixed-prices by Harlan J. Berk Ltd. in Chicago.

The top 100 coins in the collection are featured in a special "Personal Catalogue," with the entire collection of available coins posted on Berk's website.

Topping the collection is a late die state example of the Sheldon 189 variety of 1799 Draped Bust cent as attributed according to William H. Sheldon's Penny Whimsy. The coin is graded Very Good 10 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

The virtual catalog with a link to a video embedded in the cover can be found here.

