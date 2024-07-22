Museum offers first look at final 2025 U.S. Marine Corps designs

The Treasury secretary (or someone she chose) approved this design pair for the 2025-P U.S. Marine Corps 250th Anniversary commemorative silver dollar.

Approved designs for the three-coin 2025 commemorative coin program honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps were unveiled July 17 at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia.

Participating in the unveiling were Maj. Gen. James W. Lukeman, USMC, retired, who is president and CEO of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation; Lt. Gen. Gregg P. Olson, director, Marine Corps Staff; and United States Mint Deputy Director Kristie McNally.

The enabling legislation, Public Law 118-10, calls for the U.S. Mint to strike and release in Proof and Uncirculated finishes combined up to 50,000 gold $5 coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

U.S. Mint descriptions of the designs approved by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or her designee follow.

Gold $5 half eagle

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The gold $5 coin is to be composed of 90% gold, 6% silver and 4% copper.

The approved obverse depicts a Marine Corps color guard with the inscriptions LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, 1775, and 2025.

Donna Weaver, a contracted U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer and retired U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver, created the obverse design, which is sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.

The approved reverse, also by Weaver, sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell, features the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor official emblem of the Marine Corps.

Inscriptions on the reverse are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; E PLURIBUS UNUM; THE FEW, THE PROUD; and FIVE DOLLARS.

The gold coins will be struck at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark.

Silver dollar

The obverse of the .999 fine silver dollar, by AIP designer Ron Sanders, depicts the flag raising at Iwo Jima during World War II. The inscriptions are LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, 1775, MARINES, and 2025.

U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted Sanders’ obverse design.

The approved silver dollar reverse is the same as Weaver’s reverse design selected for the gold $5 issue, but with the denomination as ONE DOLLAR, and is also sculpted by Campbell.

The silver dollars will be struck at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark.

Clad half dollar

The obverse design for the copper-nickel clad half dollar depicts a modern Marine in the foreground and a Continental Marine in the background. The inscriptions are 250 YEARS OF HONOR, COURAGE, AND COMMITMENT, 1775–2025, USMC, LIBERTY, and IN GOD WE TRUST.

AIP designer Emily S. Damstra created the half dollar obverse, and it is sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist David A. Custer.

The common reverse, again, employs Weaver’s Marine Corps emblem design, except with the denomination rendered as HALF DOLLAR.

The Proof half dollar will be struck at the San Francisco Mint and bear the facility’s S Mint mark, while the Uncirculated version will be struck at the Denver Mint with the D Mint mark. The copper-nickel clad coin’s overall composition is 8.33% nickel with the balance in copper.

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