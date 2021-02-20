US Coins

Multiple bills seek medals for heroic Capitol Police

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Feb 20, 2021, 10 AM
Congressional gold medals are being sought to recognize specific U.S. Capitol Police officers for their efforts in handling the violence from the Jan. 6 assault by protesters at the U.S. Capitol.

Eugene Goodman image, courtesy of TimesNowNews; Brian Sicknick image, courtesy of Twitter.

Legislation is approved in the Senate to recognize with a congressional gold medal U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman for his actions in directing angry protesters away from the congressional chambers Jan. 6, and away from where Vice President Mike Pence and his family sought refuge during the assault.

A separate bill introduced would recognize U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was killed in the line of duty during the same protest.

The Senate Feb. 16 passed S. 35, which seeks the Goodman medal. S. 35 was introduced Jan. 22, 2021, by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

Separate legislation also seeking the Goodman medal, H.R. 305, was introduced in the House Jan. 13 by Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Florida.

On Jan. 28, Rep. Bonnie Coleman, D-N.J., introduced H.R. 622, seeking a gold medal to be awarded posthumously to Sicknick.

The bill was referred to the House Committee on Financial Services for further consideration.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., vowed Feb. 12 to introduce legislation for a separate congressional gold medal honoring all U.S. Capitol Police officers involved Jan. 6.

As of Feb. 18, that legislation was not yet introduced.

