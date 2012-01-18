MSNA to sponsor exhibit area at Whitman Baltimore Expo

The Maryland State Numismatic Association, in conjunction with Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo, will sponsor an exhibit area at the Baltimore Coin & Currency Convention to be held March 22 to 25 at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Competitive and noncompetitive displays will be permitted. Exhibitors do not need to be a member of MSNA to set up a display. American Numismatic Association exhibit judging standards will be employed.

Exhibitors may find the exhibit rules and an application on the MSNA website at http://mdstatenumisassn.org/MSNA/2011/12/15/spring-2012-msna-exhibits/. Alternately, the forms may be obtained by contacting exhibit chairman Bryce Doxzon by mail at P.O. Box 3273, Baltimore, MD 21228, or by email at bryce.doxzon@us.army.mil. ¦