1911 Lincoln cents may be common, but certainly not in this grade! This coveted cent graded MS-67+ red by PCGS is one of two of the year's circulation strike cents in this finest known grade.

The Lincoln cent was first struck in 1909 and Proof examples with a velvety, matte finish were struck for sale to collectors from 1909 to 1916. Like the aforementioned 1949 cent, the 1911 Lincoln cent is common in nearly all grades and a mintage of over 100 million ensures a sufficient supply for collectors.

Survivors with a red color designation — used by PCGS to identify copper coins with more than 95 percent of their original Mint red color — are scarce.

PCGS has graded 222 1911 Lincoln cents in MS-65 red, and some sold for $350 to $450 in recent auctions. Just 132 are in MS-66 red (an exceptional example sold for $1,380 at the Goldbergs’ recent September pre-Long Beach auction) and 14 are graded MS-67 red by PCGS. One of these sold for $5,280 at Heritage in March.

Collectors seeking the finest known examples for a PCGS Registry Set must battle for one of two known MS-67+ red examples, and GreatCollections sold one of these for $15,243.75 on Sept. 30. PCGS lists one graded MS-68 red that has no auction records in its Population Report.

At the same sale, a 1911 Lincoln cent graded PCGS Proof 66+ red, carrying a green CAC sticker, sold for $15,019.88. It is one of the two finest red examples in Proof certified by PCGS.

