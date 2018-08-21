This well-struck PCGS MS-66+ 1933-S Walking Liberty half dollar, with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker carries what the auction house describes as a "dappled," "natural," and "attractive patina" and is one of a dozen in its grade.

Common-date coins become rare when few survive in high condition, including the 1933-S Walking Liberty half dollar. The few survivors often bring prices that are much higher lower-grade pieces.

In 1933, during the Great Depression, only the San Francisco Mint struck Walking Liberty half dollars and the date is common in grades up through About Uncirculated.

Few Mint State examples were saved at the time of issue and although Professional Coin Grading Service has graded 108 in Mint State 66, just a dozen have been certified MS-66+, with 14 MS-67 examples and a sole MS-67+ sitting at the top of the population report.

This Week in Coin World: Lesher Referendum dollars and ‘early-date’ cents Features on Lesher Referendum dollars and “early-date” Indian Head cents, and tips on grading Indian Head 5-cent coins, are exclusive to the September monthly issue.

Heritage Auctions’ recent Summer Florida United Numismatists auction in Orlando presented a well-struck PCGS MS-66+ example with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, observing, “Iridescent colors glow beneath a dappled mantle of tan and olive toning that bespeaks the natural state of this sharply struck 1933-S Walking Liberty half. Frosted silver luster shines through openings in the attractive patina.”

It realized $5,760, in contrast with the $20,400 that one of the MS-67 examples realized at this year’s January FUN auction.

In contrast, an About Uncirculated 58 example might cost around $500, with well-circulated pieces selling for less than $20.

