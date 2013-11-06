Mount Rushmore 5-ounce silver coin sales start Nov. 7

Beginning at noon Eastern Time Nov. 7, the Mint will be accepting orders for the Uncirculated 2013-P Mount Rushmore National Memorial 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

The U.S. Mint will begin taking orders at noon Eastern Time Nov. 7 for the Uncirculated 2013-P Mount Rushmore National Memorial 5-ounce silver quarter dollar in the America the Beautiful program.

Mintage for the coin is limited to 25,000 pieces. Each coin will be offered for $154.95.

As with all products sold by the United States Mint containing precious metals, the price is subject to weekly change in reaction to market changes in the price of silver.

The Uncirculated 5-ounce silver coins are collector versions of those issued without Mint mark through the America the Beautiful Silver Bullion Coin Program.

The designs on each coin are identical to the ones that appear on the corresponding circulating quarter dollars issued through the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

Sales of collector products containing circulation-quality versions of the regular Mount Rushmore quarter dollar began Nov. 4.

The 5-ounce silver bullion coins without Mint mark and the Uncirculated versions with Mint mark are all struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

Designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna, the Mount Rushmore design was inspired by photos of men who are adding the final details to Thomas Jefferson’s face, offering perspective on how Mount Rushmore was created and sculptered.

Orders will be accepted at the U.S. Mint’s online catalog at www.usmint.gov/catalog and by telephone at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 888-321-6468.

Customers should add $4.95 to all domestic orders for shipping and handling. ¦