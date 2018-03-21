Motifs set for upcoming Native American dollars

Col. Ely Samuel Parker will be recognized on the reverse of the 2022 Native American dollar. The Native American lawyer served on the staff of Gen. Ulysses S. Grant during the Civil War.

Native American lawyer Ely Samuel Parker, who served as an aide to Gen. Ulysses Grant during the Civil War and drafted the letter Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee signed April 9, 1865, at Appomattox Courthouse in Virginia surrendering the Confederacy, will be recognized on the reverse of the 2022 Native American dollar.

Design concepts have been determined for the reverses of Native American dollars to be issued in consecutive years from 2021 through 2024.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee learned of the U.S. Mint's planned topics on March 13, after the panel reviewed proposed designs for the 2019 American Legion Centennial three-coin commemorative program.

The 2021 reverse would feature contributions of Native Americans to the military, and the 2022 coin would honor Ely Samuel Parker, a Seneca lawyer who served as an aide to Ulysses S. Grant in the Civil War.

Parker, a grandson of Seneca Chief Red Jacket, inherited the silver Indian peace medal presented to his grandfather in 1792 by President George Washington.

Educated as a lawyer but being an American Indian, Parker had been unable to sit before the bar because he was not an American citizen. Parker became an engineer for the U.S. Treasury Department and supervised construction of the U.S. Customs House in Galena, Illinois.

While a lieutenant colonel attached to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant's staff during the Civil War, Parker drafted Grant's letter outlining the terms of surrender for the Confederate States of Ameria and Gen. Robert E. Lee, April 9, 1865, at Appomattox Courth House in Virginia. Parker received the rank of brevet brigadier general after the Civil War.

The 2023 coin will honor Charles Alexander Eastman, a Santee Dakota physician and celebrated writer. Dr. Eastman founded 32 Native American chapters of the Young Men's Christian Association and also helped found the Boy Scouts of America.

The 2024 Native American dollar will commemorate the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924, which gave U.S. citizenship to thousands of Native Americans.

The obverse will continue to feature Sacagawea, the Shoshone Indian guide who helped the Lewis and Clark expedition explore the lands of the Louisiana Purchase.