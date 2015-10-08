Morphy Auctions conducting two October sales

Morphy Auctions in Las Vegas is conducting an Oct. 16-18 sale offering primarily antique gaming and coin-operated machines and an Oct. 31 sale featuring thousands of U.S. and foreign coins from the Shirley and Elmer Pierce Coin Collection. Following are news releases for both sales:

Oct. 16 to 18

With more than 100 three-reel slot machines, 40-plus jukeboxes, and dozens of other high-quality arcade and gambling machines from the turn of the 20th century, Morphy Auctions Las Vegas’ Oct. 16-18 Coin-Op & Advertising Auction is sure to be the event of the season for coin-op collectors and antique enthusiasts.



What will surely be one of the hottest items at the fall auction is a beautiful, Terry Haughawout-restored, five-cent Mills Novelty Company Violano Virtuoso. This circa-1920 self-playing piano-violin combo has been outfitted with a midi system and comes with 50 floppy disks containing music from the original Violano rolls. Always a popular item among collectors, the Mills Violano Virtuoso is expected to command $40,000-$60,000.



Another outstanding feature from the October auction is a five-cent Caille “Big Six” upright floor wheel slot machine. This expertly restored gaming console, originally released circa 1904, features the original color wheel in excellent condition, with a new top marquee and back door. The “Big Six” is estimated to sell for $25,000-$35,000.



Other highlights include a mid-century, multi-coin Wurlitzer “Peacock” Model 850 jukebox, in stunning, restored condition with keys, expected to hammer at $14,000-$18,000; a very rare, one-cent Chester-Pollard Amusement Company “Golf for Two” coin-op from the 1920s in very good condition, estimated to bring in $8,000-$12,000; and a rare, 1940s five-cent Pepsi Roulette Deepfreeze vending machine made by Bernitz Mfg and Machine Works of Kansas City and restored in Pepsi blue, which could sell for $6,000-$8,000.



The Oct. 16-18 auction will be held at Morphy’s Las Vegas gallery, located at 4520 Arville St. #1. All forms of bidding will be available, including live via the internet through Morphy Live. Start time is 9 a.m. Pacific each day. On-site previews are available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Sept. 15, or on an appointment basis by calling 702-382-2466.



Oct. 31

Shirley & Elmer Pierce coin collection to be sold without reserve October 31st, 2015. Shirley & Elmer Pierce collected coins for over 65 years. He specialized in half cents and currency from Lancaster County and was well respected in the world of coins. There are hundreds of notes from Lancaster as well as hundreds of half cents with many varieties.



Over 150 gold coins in pristine condition. Over 2,000 silver dollars. There are hundreds of rare coins including a $10 1799 gold coin XF, 1909 S VDB cent MS 64 by NGC, $3 gold piece, 1793 half cent, silver dollar rolls 1794 large cent XF+, 1807 bust quarter, 1895 Barber dime AU+, 1820 capped bust quarter, 1877 Indian cent, 1893 S silver dollar, 1955 double die cent. Thousands of coins of every denomination.



All of the key date and semi-key date coins are represented. Every denomination is represented and large lots of fine coins as well as foreign coins, with very early English, Canadian, Swiss, French, German, and other countries.



These coins were hand-picked by Shirley & Elmer Pierce and are a dream come true for collectors.

The Oct. 31 sale will be held in Morphy's Denver, Pa. gallery.