Story of long-lost gold coin tops week's most read
- Published: Jun 24, 2016, 4 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. 1879 Coiled Hair Stella $4 pattern in aluminum in Spink sale: Stellas were intended to be gold $4 coins. Two distinct designs were struck in both 1879 and 1880, one design depicting the Coiled Hair Liberty and the other depicting a Flowing Hair Liberty.
4. Small-size $2 denomination returns in 1976 as a Federal Reserve note: If you were to ask numismatists which denomination of paper money is least useful, nearly all would agree: “the $2 bill.” On the other hand, if you were to ask them about their favorite current note, they would also probably answer: “the $2 bill.”
3. Here are all of the Barack Obama Presidential medal designs being considered: The Commission of Fine Arts convened on June 16 to review designs and make recommendations for two Barack Obama Presidential medals.
2. California Gold Rush bar brings $140,400 at Bonhams: The handsome bar, recovered from the SS Central America shipwreck, measures 98 by 42 by 30 millimeters.
1. 1849 Mormon gold $20 coin surfaces after half century in storage: The privately produced 1849 Mormon gold $20 coin is considered by many numismatists to be the first coin of that denomination to enter general circulation in the United States, beating the federal issuance of double eagles by a year.
