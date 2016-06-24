Story of long-lost gold coin tops week's most read

This week's top post on CoinWorld.com concerned an 1849 Mormon $20 gold coin that until recently had been stored in a lock box for more than 50 years, unknown to the numismatic world.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. 1879 Coiled Hair Stella $4 pattern in aluminum in Spink sale: Stellas were intended to be gold $4 coins. Two distinct designs were struck in both 1879 and 1880, one design depicting the Coiled Hair Liberty and the other depicting a Flowing Hair Liberty.

4. Small-size $2 denomination returns in 1976 as a Federal Reserve note: If you were to ask numismatists which denomination of paper money is least useful, nearly all would agree: “the $2 bill.” On the other hand, if you were to ask them about their favorite current note, they would also probably answer: “the $2 bill.”

3. Here are all of the Barack Obama Presidential medal designs being considered: The Commission of Fine Arts convened on June 16 to review designs and make recommendations for two Barack Obama Presidential medals.

2. California Gold Rush bar brings $140,400 at Bonhams: The handsome bar, recovered from the SS Central America shipwreck, measures 98 by 42 by 30 millimeters.

1. 1849 Mormon gold $20 coin surfaces after half century in storage: The privately produced 1849 Mormon gold $20 coin is considered by many numismatists to be the first coin of that denomination to enter general circulation in the United States, beating the federal issuance of double eagles by a year.

