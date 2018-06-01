The finest known 1776 Continental dollar, graded MS-67 and struck in pewter, will highlight Heritage’s June 14 Premier Session auction as part of its Long Beach Expo sales.

It’s Friday, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world over the last week or so.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. The mysterious 1776 Continental dollar struck in pewter: 1776 Continental pewter dollar graded Mint State 67 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. is featured in Heritage’s June 13 to 18 auction.

4. Uncirculated 2018-P Voyageurs National Park 5-ounce silver quarter debuts: Sales for the Uncirculated 2018-P Voyageurs National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar will start June 14.

3. World Gold Council report examines gold market over next 30 years: Gold production doubled in the past 30 years, but few expect that trend to continue, says Mark Fellows, mine supply analyst for Metals Focus.

2. First of its kind, rare note from 1966 could hit six figures in Lyn Knight auction: Series 1966 $100 United States note bearing serial number 1 to be offered at auction by Lyn Knight on June 8.

1. Morgan dollars continue to heat up U.S. coin market: Sotheby’s May auction features the Stone Collection’s brilliant, lustrous silver dollars, off the market for decades, in their PCGS and NGC holders.

