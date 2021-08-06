Morgan dollars sell quickly on first day

The 2021-D Morgan dollar (shown) and the companion 2021-S dollar reached the "unavailable" status in 20 to 25 minutes during the first day of sales, though not all of the coins were sold.

After the U.S. Mint pulled back its planned start of sales June 1 for the limited-edition 2021-D and 2021-S Morgan dollars, first-day sales Aug. 3 for the rescheduled sales launch consumed the maximum mintage authorized for each coin.

The coins are part of the U.S. Mint’s recognition of the 100-year anniversary of the transition from the Morgan dollar to the Peace dollar.

Sufficient orders were placed within the first 20 to 27 minutes of sales to push the 2021-D and 2021-S Morgan dollars, each offer limited to 175,000 coins, to no longer available status.

Ordering for each of the two numismatic product offerings was restricted to three coins each per household.

Each coin was offered at $85.

Actual reported first-day sales numbers provided by U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White Aug. 5 do not indicate that the authorized mintages were completely sold out. Final totals will be known when the Mint reconciles all orders.

First-day sales reported by White reflect 130,209 of the 2021-S Morgan dollar coins and 123,534 examples of the 2021-D Morgan dollar.

The U.S. Mint postponed the originally scheduled June 1 release date following computer attacks on the Mint’s e-commerce site during the May 24 release of the 2021 Morgan dollars with CC and O privy marks, paying homage to the Carson City Mint in Nevada and New Orleans Mint in Louisiana.

The products in the May 24 release were also limited to 175,000 coins each.

Both the Carson City and New Orleans Mint facilities are now state museums in their respective states.

May 24 sales were marred by bots focused on the Mint’s website, in buyer attempts to circumvent household order limits.

The 2021 silver dollars are composed of .999 fine silver and will contain 11% more silver than the .900 fine silver originals.

Product shipments will begin in October, according to the U.S. Mint.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter