This 1881-S Morgan dollar graded MS-68 with CAC sticker has magnificent rainbow toning on the obverse from storage in “an original burlap bag of Morgans for many years” and the coin “has not seen the light of day until now,” according to the its consignor. Characteristic bands of violet/amber/gold/baby blue/rose color as well as the small dots on the cheek back up that claim.

This 1881-S Morgan dollar graded MS-68 with CAC sticker had magnificent rainbow toning on the obverse and realized $25,850.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency Auction XVIII took place Sept. 29 in Las Vegas as part of the Professional Coin Grading Service Member’s Only show and, as typical with the auctioneer, toned coins — especially Morgan dollars — captured the attention of bidders.

In a post-auction press release, Legend said that its strong prices were the result of collectors buying for their collections, as opposed to dealers buying for inventory, noting that 90 percent of the lots went directly to collectors or their agents.

Here is one of three notable lots we're profiling in this week's Market Analysis:

The Lot:

1881-S Morgan dollar, MS-68, CAC

The Price:

$25,850

The Story:

Legend’s auctions are well-known for offering some spectacular rainbow toned Morgan silver dollars and the Sept. 29 sale was no exception. The top toned coin in the series was this 1881-S Morgan dollar graded PCGS MS-68 with a green CAC sticker.

As collectors know, the 1881-S Morgan dollar is an issue that was nicely produced, and nice Mint State examples up through grade MS-67 are widely available. The population thins at MS-68, though a typical PCGS example in this grade may trade at the $5,500 to $6,500 level.

Legend writes, “The consignor confirmed to us this coin was in an original burlap bag of Morgans for many years and has not seen the light of day until now,” adding, “We do fully believe that.” The description observes bands of violet/amber/gold/baby blue/rose color as well as small dots on the cheek, indicative of the type of toning that results from coins pressed against bags for years. The beautiful dollar sold for $25,850.