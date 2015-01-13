Morgan dollar sells for double retail value due to holder
- Published: Jan 13, 2015, 6 AM
A Tail Bar variety of 1890-CC Morgan dollar housed in a Professional Coin Grading Service green Regency holder sold Jan. 11 in a GreatCollections Coin Auctions online sale for more than double the coin's retail value alone, mainly because of the PCGS holder.
The Mint State 62 coin, also stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., with the 10 percent buyer's premium added to the closing hammer price, realized $5,225.
The PCGS Regency holder, measuring 5 inches high by 3 inches at its widest point, was introduced by PCGS in 1992 as a means for collectors to recognize special coins in their collections. The plastic holder was offered as a PCGS grading service option from 1992 through 1995.
The cost for the service was $30 plus $20 for the special holder and custom label description. The two-line inscription for the label was limited to 44 characters and spaces.
Ian Russell, founder and president of GreatCollections, said the final bid in the Jan. 11 auction was premised on the rarity of the holder.
"It's the holder. Supposedly 700 were produced," Russell said. "About half were Israeli coins for one collector. The rest were special U.S. coins. This had the tail bar variety. I think as a normal coin, it's worth about $2,000. The holder and certificate is the reason why it sold for over $5,000."
John Roberts, Morgan and Peace dollar specialist and variety attributer for ANACS, said the price paid for the Carson City Mint coin is "at least double retail for the variety in this grade. All about a rare holder."
The Tail Bar variety is attributed as VAM-4 in Leroy C. Van Allen and A. George Mallis' reference, Comprehensive Catalog and Encyclopedia of Morgan & Peace Dollars.
The variety takes its name from a wide die scratch, or “bar,” below the fletchings of the arrows near the eagle’s tail.
More from CoinWorld.com:
Big Ben silver £100-for-£100 coin sells out from Royal Mint
Here are 12 photos from Tuesday's opening of the Boston time capsule
Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison spotted at Heritage's FUN Platinum Night auction
Q. David Bowers: A few things for collectors to think about when making 2015 New Year's resolutions
1792 Birch cent another coin to top $2 million at Heritage FUN auctions
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction