More than third of Jackie Kennedy First Spouse gold sold first day

First day sales June 25 for the Proof 2015-W Jacqueline Kennedy First Spouse $10 gold coin (at top) are more than double the Uncirculated version (lower images).

During the first day of sales June 25 for the 2015 Jacqueline Kennedy First Spouse gold $10 coins, the U.S. Mint reports 36.3 percent of the maximum authorization sold.

The authorization is 30,000 combined in Proof and Uncirculated versions.

The U.S. Mint reported June 26 that 7,102 of the Proof half-ounce .9999 fine gold coins were sold at $790 each and 3,792 of the Uncirculated coins at $770.

Both versions are struck at the West Point Mint and bear the W Mint mark.

Pricing is subject to change with the fluctuating spot price of the gold each coin contains.