Over $13,000 in coins collected at Boston's Logan Airport in 2014

More than $13,000 worth of left-behind pocket change was collected at Boston's Logan International Airport in fiscal year 2014, according to the Boston Globe. That number is actually down about $7,000 from the previous fiscal year.

"In 2005," the Globe reports, "Congress gave the TSA the authority to scoop up forgotten nickels, dimes, and quarters and spend them on security operations and improvements."

Surely, some rare coins have been among the ditched at the airport over the years, so this should encourage travelers to learn what to look for and double check their coins before ditching them. Collect, collect, collect, patrons!

3. Royal Candadian Mint enlists notable citizens for design panel

Several recognizable Canadians have been invited by the countries Royal Mint to choose from five coin designs for an upcoming series.

See who's on the panel.

4. U.S. Mint's coin art the focus of CBS Sunday Morning

The weekly morning show, which aired featured two numismatic segments. Full coverage can be found here.

